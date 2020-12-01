Former Blizzard Founder Launches New Non-Profit Leyline

Former Blizzard Entertainment founder Jeremy Dela Rosa has formally launched a brand new non-profit organization called Leyline. The goal of the organization is to take the things that gamers are passionate about and allow them to contribute to them in meaningful ways. Not just through simple donations, but as an organized effort to help causes across the world. It's an ambitious effort that currently has a crew of over 50 staff and volunteers with backgrounds in video games, technology, politics, and education. Which was partially funded through Dela Rosa liquidating his retirement savings and selling his home. He is currently in the process of seeking out corporate and private investments as well as charitable contributions, along with a GoFundMe campaign to help with development. You can check out more info on it below.

Leyline is creating a digital economy that enables anyone with a PC or select mobile device to contribute to the causes they care about, while earning prizes that include gift cards and digital items. Participants choose their causes from a growing number of focus areas, ranging from supporting research for COVID-19 to combating climate change, or even volunteering at the local level. Leyline believes that with over 2.7 billion gamers worldwide, even a sustained effort by a fraction could move mountains. For each contribution made — whether donating idle processing power, volunteering time, giving blood, or something else — participants earn points in the Leyline Marketplace. These points can be exchanged for gift cards, digital codes, or in-game items for fan-favorite games. Points and items are tied to a user's account and secured in a dedicated blockchain-based wallet, accessible only by that user. "We have always been passionate about trying to make a big positive impact in the world," said Jeremy Dela Rosa, Founder & CEO of Leyline. "We realize that everyone wants to contribute to making the world a better place, but it can be needlessly complex. Through Leyline, we want to create an online ecosystem that rewards doing good things in the real world."