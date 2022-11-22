Fortnite Announces Chapter 3 Finale Event For December 3rd

Epic Games revealed that we're two weeks away from the end of the current third season of Fortnite, with a finale on the way. The event will be called "Fracture" and will be taking place on December 3rd, 2022 starting at 1pm PT. The event will open up 30 minutes prior to the start time, as you can throw yourself into matches leading up to it as they will eventually kick off whatever in-game animation and more they have planned for everyone to experience. Like most events, don't expect anything to make sense right away; you're basically in a 20-30 minute interactive movie before they put you back into the game. Before it happens, the team sent out notes and posted a new blog as to how you can take part and experience it in various ways, especially if you're with friends, and what to do to get the most out of Season 3's ending, which we have for you below.

PLAY YOUR PART IN FRACTURE

The "Fracture" playlist will be available in Fortnite 30 minutes prior to the 9 PM GMT start time so you and your friends can jump in before the event starts. If you miss the start time, don't fall to pieces – you can also join in progress until 9:40 PM GMT!

Fracture supports parties of up to four players. If you're not queuing into the event with a squad, you can Emote with players during the event to form one.

Won't be near a dedicated gaming device during the event? Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW services let you play Fortnite via cloud streaming on your PC web browser or mobile device!

BEFORE FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 CONCLUDES

Complete Your Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass – Make sure you've unlocked everything you want out of this Season's Battle Pass, including bonus Styles and rewards.

Avian Ambush Week runs from 14:00 PM GMT on November 22 to 14:00 PM GMT on November 29! Loot-holding chickens will be multiplied, so much so that they'll take over the wildlife. Complete chicken-themed Quests for XP as well as Bonus Goals that'll give you Level Up Tokens!

As Avian Ambush Week ends, Bargain Bin Week begins and goes until 8 PM GMT on December 3. Character goods and services will be deeply discounted, giving you more for your Bars. As with Avian Ambush Week, complete special Quests for XP, plus Bonus Goals for Level Up Tokens.