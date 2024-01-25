Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: ios

Fortnite Announces Return To iOS In Europe Sometime In 2024

It looks like Fortnite will be added back to the iOS marketplace in Europe sometime this year, but not under the greatest of terms.

Article Summary Fortnite set to re-enter iOS in Europe in 2024 amid ongoing Apple dispute.

Epic Games weighs in on Apple's response to Europe's new Digital Markets Act.

Tim Sweeney criticizes Apple's 'junk fees' and anti-competitive tactics.

Epic aims to compete with a low-fee, exclusive game-driven software store.

Epic Games announced this afternoon that after a long fight with Apple, they will be bringing Fortnite back to iOS in Europe this year. The company announced briefly on Twitter/X that it would make a return, followed by a lengthy post by company founder Tim Sweeney, going over the details from their point of view on the matter. Here's what Sweeney had to say, in full.

Apple's plan to thwart Europe's new Digital Markets Act law is a devious new instance of Malicious Compliance. They are forcing developers to choose between App Store exclusivity and the store terms, which will be illegal under DMA, or accept a new also-illegal anticompetitive scheme rife with new Junk Fees on downloads and new Apple taxes on payments they don't process. Apple proposes that it can choose which stores are allowed to compete with their App Store. They could block Epic from launching the Epic Games Store and distributing Fortnite through it, for example, or block Microsoft, Valve, Good Old Games, or new entrants.

The Epic Games Store is the #7 software store in the world (behind the 3 console stores, 2 mobile stores, and Steam on PC). We're determined to launch on iOS and Android and enter the competition to become the #1 multi-platform software store, on the foundation of payment competition, 0%-12% fees, and exclusive games like Fortnite. Epic has always supported the notion of Apple notarization and malware scanning for apps, but we strongly reject Apple's twisting this process to undermine competition and continue imposing Apple taxes on transactions they're not involved in. There's a lot more hot garbage in Apple's announcement. It will take more time to parse both the written and unwritten parts of this new horror show, so stay tuned.

Clearly, Sweeney is not happy with the terms, but it appears they are going along with them for now to get the game back in the global marketplace. No timeline or definitive date was put on the announcement, simply that it would be coming in 2024.

