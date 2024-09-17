Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Day Of Doom, marvel

Fortnite Launches Marvel-Themed "Day Of Doom" Content

Avengers... and others, assemble! Fortnite has launched "Day Of Doom," the new Marvel-themed event to Season 8: Chapter 1

Article Summary Fortnite's Day Of Doom event features a Marvel-themed battle royale for Season 8: Chapter 1.

Players choose sides as Avengers or Doctor Doom’s Henchmen, with unique items and skills.

The event runs until October 4, 9am ET, offering immersive battles with regenerating health and unique abilities.

Collect artifacts, become Doom’s Chosen with powerful abilities, and upgrade your arsenal to dominate the battle.

Epic Games has officially launched Season 8: Chapter 1 this morning for Fortnite, as we dive deep into Marvel content in Battle Royale with Day Of Doom. Starting today and running until 9am ET on October 4, you"ll choose sides between being on the side of the heroes or helping the iconic Doctor Doom in every battle, using specific weapons and bonuses along with the standard items and your own skills. We have more info below taken from their comprehensive blog about the event, as it's now live for you to fight. Avengers… and others… assemble!

Fortnite – Season 8: Chapter 1 – Day Of Doom

Fight for the cause of the Avengers and take down Doom's forces using items like the new Iron Man's Combat Kit and unvaulted Stark Industries Energy Rifle. Or, as one of Doom's henchmen, race to collect fragments of Pandora's Box scattered across the Island and wield the formidable power of Victor Von Doom himself as Doom's Chosen! In Day of Doom, up to 32 players will join the ultimate battle between good and evil. Players are divided into two teams: Doom's Henchmen and Allies of the Avengers ("Avengers" for short). Both Fortnite teams have Health and Shields that regenerate outside of combat! Both are also immune to fall damage and have infinite ammo for all weapons. If you're on the side of Doom's Henchmen, your aim is to collect Arcane Artifacts. Once you've collected all six, your adversaries — the Avengers — will no longer be able to respawn. Eliminate every last hero in play, and you'll emerge victorious!

The first Doom henchman to collect an artifact will become Doom's Chosen, a near-unstoppable force donning Doom's armor that can unleash devastating abilities like the Scorch Beam and Mystical Gigabomb. If Doom's Chosen is defeated, another henchman, after a short time, will be randomly chosen to wield this immense power. Doom above all! As one of Doom's henchmen, you'll load into the match with superpowered weaponry like Doctor Doom's Arcane Gauntlets to take on the Avengers. Plus, as your villainous team collects Arcane Artifacts, your arsenal will get some upgrades — including access to the Monarch Pistol and Sovereign Shotgun!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!