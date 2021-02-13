Xbox Game Studios and Playground Games revealed this week that Forza Horizon 4 will be released on Steam on March 9th. Working with development partner Sumo Digital, the game will be the complete version with all of the cars added to the game that you can drive and unlock. Along with both of the expansions in Fortune Island and the LEGO Speed Champions. What's more, the company will also be releasing the upcoming Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack on both PC and console, so players can get the content at the same time. No word about cross-play, but seeing as how the game already does that with Windows 10, we're guessing it will be included in the Steam version. Here's a little more info on this version of the game.

Thanks to our community, gameplay in Forza Horizon 4 is more expansive than ever before with battle royale inspired racing via The Eliminator, added rewards for stunning in-game photography with Horizon Promo, and reinvented community-created challenges with the recent arrival of Super7. In this newest game mode, beat seven random challenges in a row for an exclusive reward, and even create your own custom challenges featuring structures and scenery—whatever you want, wherever you want. Forza Horizon 4 also has two expansions that bring open-world driving to two vastly different terrains – the mysterious, treacherous roads of Fortune Island and the LEGO Brick countryside in LEGO Speed Champions. Explore all the environments the Horizon Festival has to offer by driving 600+ cars available to collect in-game—or expand your collection with iconic film vehicles from the Best of Bond Car Pack, stylish old-school drives from the Barrett-Jackson Car Pack, or thrilling action rides from the upcoming Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack. On Steam, these expansions and car packs will be available for purchase, allowing you to customize your Horizon Festival experience. Thanks to cross-play, join your friends no matter where they play Forza Horizon 4 and drive alongside them and rivals who are racing on Xbox, Windows 10 PCs and Android devices with cloud gaming with Game Pass Ultimate.