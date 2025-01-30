Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 Arrives This Spring For The PS5

For the first time in franchise history, a Forza game will be released for PlayStation, as Forza Horizon 5 arrives on the PS5 this Spring

In a move I never thought I would ever see as a gamer, Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios revealed Forza Horizon 5 will be released for the PS5. An Xbox staple, Forza has primarily existed on their family of consoles for two decades, serving as one of the premier racing titles for players on that system. Now, for the first time in franchise history, a Forza game arrives on a PlayStation console. The 2021 title will come with nearly 900 cars, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, the Horizon Festival, with cross-play functionality, and more. Plus, Horizon Realms, a new free content update coming soon to all platforms with some of the game's Evolving Worlds content. More info will be released later as the game will most likely be released this May.

Forza Horizon 5

Your Ultimate Horizon Adventure awaits! Explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open-world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world's greatest cars. With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, our team is excited to announce that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico's beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time as we are officially launching Forza Horizon 5 on PS5. The PlayStation 5 version of Forza Horizon 5, developed by Panic Button in partnership with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games, will have the same content as the Xbox and PC releases of the game. Previously released Car Packs, as well as the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions, will also be available for purchase.

We are excited to see the Forza Horizon 5 community grow with new players on PS5, and we can't wait to see the creativity and skill these new creators, builders, and racers will bring to our vibrant community. In addition to bringing Forza Horizon 5 to PS5, we're working on a special new free content update for all platforms, Horizon Realms. Realms will give players the chance to explore a curated collection of some of the community's favorite previously released Evolving Worlds, alongside some other surprises. Stay tuned to our channels for more details soon.

