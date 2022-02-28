Forza Horizon 5 Introduces Sign Language Support

Playground Games announced today they've added a new update into Forza Horizon 5 as they have included sign language support for the game. Both the American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) will be added as a free content update on March 1st, being the first game from the company to feature this type of language support. You'll be able to find it across all 150 cutscenes in the game, offering you a new way to interact with the title as it helps those with hearing disabilities experience it in a new light. We have a snippet of an article Microsoft posted today about the entire addition, along with a trailer down below showing off the new content in action.

Software engineer Michael Anthony lost his hearing when he was a toddler. For him, being deaf means being a part of a cultural and linguistic community. While ASL (which comes from a different linguistic family than BSL) isn't his first language, he's fluent in it. So, when he was able to get a sneak peek of the update in Forza Horizon 5 that includes ASL, one of the things that surprised him was how much easier it was to interact with the game. He feels like he can get more involved in the game, clued into the tone of voice and enthusiasm of the voice actors in the game through the talents of the sign language actors.

"I was really impressed with the team's willingness to take this on. One of the things I advocated early on was that they shouldn't just get an ASL interpreter. They should get native speakers to come in and do these performances. It just can't be done by one person. It takes a team. A lot of nuances are lost with just subtitles or captions," says Anthony, who works at Microsoft on services that ensure creating accurate financial reports for quarterly/year-end reports and who's also on the Gaming and Disability steering committee for the company. "But with this, I'm not missing anything. It's giant in a good way."'