Frank & Drake Officially Announces July Release Date

After being teased for about a year, Chorus Worldwide has an official release date for Frank & Drake, as it will come out next month.

Indie game publisher Chorus Worldwide and developer Appnormals officially revealed a proper release date for their new game, Frank & Drake. The game has been teased for about a year now with a few hints here and there for the content, but up until now, we haven't really heard of when this would be coming out. In case you haven't seen it, this particular title is a modern gothic tale split between the two titular characters, as you are thrown into the middle of a supernatural mystery through its non-linear branching paths in a visual novella sort of theme. Mixed in with some mini-games, puzzles, and rotoscoped art. Take your time, explore, and soak up every word. The game will officially be released on July 20th for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, with PlayStationa nd Xbox versions on the way.

"Frank, still recovering from an amnesiac episode a year ago, runs a ramshackle apartment block as its superintendent during the day while taking care of Underdog, a scrappy one-eyed, wheelchair-riding dog. Drake's solar allergy requires him to live the nightlife as a bartender, communing with his deceased mother from her gravesite under the moonlight after shifts. Lately, he deals with visions of unhoused people protecting him from an unsavory character. The duo's already odd circumstances intensify when the two find themselves enmeshed in a strange conspiracy teeming with riddles."

"Playing as Frank by day and Drake by night, communicating by sticky notes left in the apartment, the duo works asynchronously to get to the bottom of Frank's missing memories, Drake's visions, and the unseen puppet master pulling the strings. Delve into the city's secrets through a branching narrative across seven in-game days, where each choice guides the story down branching paths. Gain insights from multiple endings to uncover the true reality of Frank and Drake's shared situation. Scrutinize the whole story across various paths with puzzles to solve and mini-games to complete."

