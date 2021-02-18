Freddy Krueger Arrives In Dead By Daylight Mobile

As part of its Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter, both the Killer: Freddy Krueger and the Survivor Quentin Smith will be available to mobile users. Freddy Krueger, known in Dead By Daylight as The Nightmare, truly is evil personified. Having escaped death, he comes back again and again to Springwood Ohio to fulfill his nefarious duty and enact revenge. Survivor Quentin Smith defeated The Nightmare in his endeavours. He became his target and in turn, decided to face Freddy, once and for all. Sweet dreams.

Freddy and Quentin's arrival into the Fog is marked by a special "Bloodfeast" event that allows players to earn triple the Bloodpoints and character experience when they play as either of these characters. Players would be remiss not to take advantage of this even which runs until February 28th. Lastly, the Nea "Graff-Crafter" outfit is now available on mobile. One of the most popular outfits ever released on Dead By Daylight, it sees Nea ready to tackle the streets, spray can in hand. Jump on it—it will be available on February 22nd in the mobile in-game store.