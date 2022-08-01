Free Fire Reveals More About Justin Bieber Anniversary Celebrations

Garena dropped more details this morning of what they have planned for Free Fire's 5th Anniversary featuring Justin Bieber. The team had previously revealed that Bieber would be performing live in the game, but now we know he will be debuting a brand new exclusive track made specifically for the anniversary. The song will debut on August 27th with the performances, but before that, the team is rolling out weekly content updates with five specially-designed chapters: Battle, Style, Map, Hero, and Memory. We have more info on what you'll experience below, including in-game events, exclusive rewards, and more.

Justin Bieber In-Game Performance

Free Fire will host its first ever in-game performance on August 27th, with Justin Bieber set to debut an exclusive track "Beautiful Love (Free Fire)" as part of the 5th anniversary celebrations. Players can look forward to immersing themselves in an interactive set-up, groove along to custom emotes, participate in minigames and potentially even perform with Justin Bieber's avatar on stage. A permanent in-game character modeled after Justin Bieber will also be unveiled and distributed to all players. To commemorate this unique celebration, Free Fire will also give away the highly coveted Magic Cube to players, allowing them to easily redeem their favorite exclusive costume bundles and battle in style!

Missions & Token Swap

Players will be able to try their hand at various daily and time-limited missions, accumulating tokens which can be swapped for exclusive rewards in the exchange store. With iconic costumes and classic guns available to unlock during these missions, players can expect a nostalgic and exciting experience every day.

New Free Fire Maps & Modes

Expansive, dynamic maps are iconic features of Free Fire and players can look forward to the release of a new map Nexterra, which has been enhanced with various elements to elevate and diversify the battle experience for players. There will also be new game modes for players to explore, including: