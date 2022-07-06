Justin Bieber Joins Free Fire For Its 5th Anniversary

Garena revealed a special guest is coming to Free Fire as Justin Bieber will be taking part in the game's 5th Anniversary. The game will be hosting its first-ever in-game performance featuring the pop singer on August 27th, as Bieber is set to debut an exclusive track that will come out first during this showcase. Much like other games that hold concerts as part of their system every now and then, you'll be able to join in the game for a fully immersive experience as you'll get to see the show with thousands of others with a completely interactive set-up. Not to mention the addition of custom emotes, new minigames, and even a chance for people to perform as their avatar with Bieber's avatar on stage. We have a few quotes from everyone involved below as we wait for more details of next month's event.

"I'm excited to partner with Garena Free Fire to have this opportunity to entertain my fans across the globe," said Bieber. "This collaboration with Free Fire has allowed us to explore various dimensions in which we can integrate my music with games and I can't wait for everyone to enjoy what we have worked hard on behind the scenes."

"The tremendous support we have received from our global community of fans and players over the years has made Free Fire what it is today and this celebration is for them," said Harold Teo, Producer of Free Fire. "We are excited and humbled to partner with a global icon such as Justin Bieber, whose influence in fashion and music has undoubtedly inspired many worldwide, including our Free Fire community which expresses their own creativity through battling in style. Free Fire's 5th anniversary celebrations will be the biggest yet and I'm sure the lineup of events we have planned will thrill our fans and players."

"Consumers are looking for immersive experiences that converge their passions in a unique, but organic way," said Rachel Schlegel, Account Director of UTA Esports, whose team brokered the deal between Bieber and the agency's marketing client Garena. "Integrations aren't new, but the sheer scale of unique in-game opportunities with a globally renowned artist is what makes this partnership so dynamic."