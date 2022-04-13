Free Fire Tales: The First Battle Bring About Lore To The Mobile Title

Garena has decided to add some lore to their hit mobile game Free Fire with the launch of a new film, Free Fire Tales: The First Battle. The film will launch on April 23rd as it will tell the story of Hayato Yagami as he navigates through life, searching for ways to overcome his inner struggles and overcome obstacles in his path. Through his eyes, you will experience the first-ever battle the Free Fire characters ever had, as they will face each other in an epic battle with familiar sights and sounds. On top of the film, the team will have special events running throughout the month, which we have more info of below.

Witness the two worlds collide in Free Fire. Beyond the film, players can also look out for hints of Hayato's story in Free Fire. To fully immerse players into the world of Free Fire, the campaign will feature an in-game reskin with thematic decorative pieces such as a movie trailer in Training Island, footprints left by the beast in Bermuda, and many more starting on April 25! Find the broken katana in the middle of Spawn island, as well as traces left by the beast on Bermuda.

Fans of the Lone Wolf mode will also find themselves transported into Hayato's world through the new Sci-Turf map come April 23rd. Players can also find out more about the lore through exciting campaign activities leading up to the release of the main film. Starting April 15, players can simply login into the game to enter the Hayato house exploration web event. It features a 3D puzzle interactive game that follows the after-story of a break-in at Hayato's house. Mini-games, comics and novels will also be featured as players explore and interact with the objects to search for clues and crack the mystery.