Free League Publishing Launches Two Open Game Licenses

Free League Publishing launched two Open Game Licenses this past week after making promises they would do so with Year Zero and Dragonbane. The move for the company to do so came after Dungeons & Dragons ran into issues with its community for their revised OGL, which basically caused the fans and creators alike to revolt and put those plans on hold for the time being. These two licenses were created to not only provide their current fanbase with the tools to create their own content using their systems, but also the possibility of catching others from D&D who may not have liked what happened and have left it looking for another property. We have more details on both systems with notes direct from the company below.

"The new Year Zero Engine FTL is designed to be fair and easy to understand and use for community creators. It gives all creators an irrevocable, worldwide, and royalty-free right to use the Year Zero Engine Standard Reference Document (YZE SRD) and freely publish their own roleplaying material based on it. The YZE FTL can be found here. Alongside the new YZE FTL, the YZE SRD itself has been given a massive overhaul and update, based on the developments of the Year Zero Engine in recent years. The new SRD adds rules for chases, vehicles, travel, and magic, and introduces the new "step dice" version of YZE found in Twilight: 2000 and the Blade Runner RPG. The new YZE SRD (version 1.0) can be acccessed here. The Year Zero Engine (YZE) in various iterations has been used in most Free League RPGs in recent years, including Mutant: Year Zero, Coriolis, Tales From the Loop, Forbidden Lands, ALIEN, Vaesen, Blade Runner RPG, and the upcoming The Walking Dead Universe RPG. The YZE is an accessible, fast, and adaptable rules framework that encourages story-focused and player-driven playstyles."

"The Dragonbane license allows creators to freely publish RPG supplements explicitly compatible with Dragonbane and the original Swedish game Drakar och Demoner. The Dragonbane third-party license (version 1.0) can be found here and the Swedish version here. It lets creators place the A Supplement for Dragonbane logo (above and here, Swedish version here) on the front cover. Dragonbane is a translation of Free League's new edition of Scandinavia's first and biggest tabletop RPG Drakar och Demoner. The Dragonbane license is intended for third-party supplements for the game, not new standalone games, and thus does not have an SRD. This license is similar to the Free League Workshop community content program on DrivethruRPG, but allows creators to freely choose where to share or sell Dragonbane and Drakar och Demoner modules and without paying any royalties."