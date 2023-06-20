Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Free League Publishing, MÖRK BORG, Pirate Borg, Tabletop, TTRPG

Free League Publishing Reveals Pirate Borg Coming This September

Pirate Borg is a spinoff from the cult TTRPG Mörk Borg, only with pirates! Set to be released by Free League this September!

Free League Publishing announced a brand new TTRPG spinoff from the Mörk Borg series, as you'll soon be able to play Pirate Borg. As you may have guessed, the game will play a little bit like the main game, only this time you'll be pirates doing all sorts of pirate things all over the black-water seas. They will release a main book on how to play the game for $37, along with character sheets for $16. We got more info for you below about the game as it will be released on September 19th, 2023.

"Pirate Borg is a game about being a greedy, filthy scoundrel. No prey, no pay. Find a ship. Recruit some crew. Raid, pillage, plunder, and otherwise pilfer your weasley black guts out. Get a bigger ship. Kill some things. Upgrade your ship. Sneak into a fort. Raid a port. Acquire treasure. Bury said treasure. Become infamous. Search for someone else's treasure. Flee in terror from unfathomable creatures from the deep. Drink all of the rum. Die on the high seas. Roll a new character and do it all again. Dead men tell no tales, so you'd better get a live one as fast as you can. Included in the 166-page book are eight character classes, easy-to-learn naval combat rules, stats for 18 vessels, 80+ NPCs & monsters, 90+ system agnostic tables, and The Curse of Skeleton Point, a sandbox style adventure with eleven pirate-themed locations."

"Pirate Borg is written and illustrated by Luke Stratton, also known as Limithron, who is known for his pirate-themed battle maps. The game will be printed and distributed by Free League Publishing (Mörk Borg, ALIEN RPG, Tales from the Loop RPG, The One Ring RPG) under the Free League Workshop sub-label for independently designed games.⁠"

