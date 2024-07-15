Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Frenzies, nDreams, Near Light

Frenzies Announced For Meta Quest & PlayStation VR2

VR developer and publisher nDreams has revealed their latest game, Frenzies, as the PvP shooter is coming to Meta Quest and PSVR2.

VR developer and publisher revealed their latest game on the way, as we're getting a new PvP first-person shooter called Frenzies in the near future. The game has been developed by their Near Light, as they have created a mayhem multiplayer game as you'll face off against everyone in a winner-take-all gunfight. Later this month they will kick off a Closed Alpha, which you can sign up for via Meta Quest and the PlayStation Store, as the game will eventually come out sometime later this year.

Frenzies

Frenzies is the chaotic PvP shooter for the ultimate show-off, combining nDreams' precision gunplay with a lucky dip of frantic round types. Make friendships and ruin them amid a hail of neon-soaked gunfire in a winner-takes-all arena showdown. A new FPS from the VR pros at nDreams & Near Light, Frenzies fuses the award-winning action of Fracked & Synapse with the mayhem of multiplayer PvP. Embrace your worst self. Each five-round match in Frenzies is a chaotic lucky dip of iconic and unconventional, solo and team-based round types, from the tense Red Light Green Light to the brilliantly absurd Glitter Pig. With such a variety of round types in the mix, the experience stays fresh, and momentum can swing in an instant, giving every player the chance to strut their stuff.

I Like The Way You Move: Zip-line to the high ground, dash behind cover, and dispatch your victims with reckless glee. Kitted out with dual shooters and a plucky smirk, becomes a deadly blur across the arena.

Zip-line to the high ground, dash behind cover, and dispatch your victims with reckless glee. Kitted out with dual shooters and a plucky smirk, becomes a deadly blur across the arena. Make Friends… Then Shoot Them: Stand your ground against 11 other contestants in the ever-shifting mayhem of random maps, round types, and teams. Land the perfectly executed headshot, high-five your friends, or just cause chaos – whatever your vibe, we dig it.

Stand your ground against 11 other contestants in the ever-shifting mayhem of random maps, round types, and teams. Land the perfectly executed headshot, high-five your friends, or just cause chaos – whatever your vibe, we dig it. Subtlety Is For Second Place: Pop on your onesie and strike a pose. Customization of your killer suit is as crucial as combat proficiency – is it even a win if you don't look good at the same time?

