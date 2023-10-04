Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Front Mission, Front Mission 1st: Remake

Front Mission 1St Remake Limited Edition Is Coming To Consoles

Microids confirmed this morning that Front Mission 1St Remake Limited Edition will be released for both Xbox and PlayStation this December.

Microids, along with developer Forever Entertainment, revealed this morning that Front Mission 1St Remake Limited Edition will be released on consoles. Specifically for PS5 and XSX|S, you'll be getting everything released for the game in one package digitally. Or for those of you who like physical copies, a unique retail version is coming that will include the full game, an exclusive lenticular, and a printed game manual. You can check out more below as this edition will be released on December 5, 2023.

"Assume the role of valiant pilots navigating treacherous battlefields, where the true realities of war come alive with every strategic maneuver. With a meticulously crafted narrative that surprises at every turn, the game showcases an extensive combat and battle system. Enjoy all these features through refreshed graphics and a reorchestrated soundtrack, elevating the gaming experience of the classic Front Mission series. In the year 2090, the world's conflicts are fought using giant war machines called Wanzers. Huffman Island, the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (O.C.U.) and the Unified Continental States (U.C.S.) share a land border is a hotbed of conflict. An O.C.U. reconnaissance platoon led by Captain Royd Clive is assigned to investigate a U.C.S. munitions plant. They are ambushed by U.C.S. Wanzers, triggering a series of events that plunges the whole island into war. Royd's fiancée, Lieutenant Karen Meure, goes missing in action. Discharged from the military, Royd sets out to investigate what happened to Karen. His quest leads him closer and closer to the conspiracy behind the incident and the powers that orchestrated it."

Experience an adventure in a complex Geo-political universe and choose your side through two different campaigns.

Customize every part of your Wanzer, improve its firepower, defense, speed, and gain combat efficiency.

Take into account your environment and develop the best possible strategy to quickly gain the upper hand over your opponent.

Enjoy the remake in full 3D with enhanced graphics and effects. Play in modern mode with new features or experience the original gameplay.

