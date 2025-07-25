Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 Has Revealed Its Console Release Date

Frostpunk 2 will finally be coming to consoles, as the game arrives on both Xbox Series X|S and PS5 a year after the PC release

After having already been released for PC for the past nine months, 11 Bit Studios has finally given Frostpunk 2 a proper release date for consoles. The game originally came out back in September 2024 with the promise of a console version to follow, but a date really hadn't been set on their roadmap plans for content. That changed today as the team confirmed it will be out a year later, arriving on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 18, 2025. What's more, it will also be on Game Pass, and will have physical editions for both consoles. With the news came a new trailer, which we have for you here.

Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 takes the city-survival genre to a whole new level. In Frostpunk, our biggest enemy was nature, but now it's human nature. You are tasked with managing factions and large city districts, each with its own endless needs and demands. The struggle for survival is no longer what binds your society. As factional power rises, it falls to you, the city's Steward, to mediate between competing interests and steer your city toward stability.

Expand Your City On A New Scale: Your city has grown significantly since Frostpunk. Now, you construct entire districts, such as housing and industrial zones, in the span of months, not days.

More People, More Problems: Instead of hundreds, this time, your citizens count in the thousands, making the task of governing them and satisfying their needs all the more challenging.

Meet the New Londoners: Citizens can form communities and factions. You can't please everyone—siding with one group can create tension among others, requiring careful management of alliances.

Negotiate Or Enforce Laws… For A Price: You no longer wield absolute power. The city's Council Hall will become an arena for legislative debates between you and faction representatives.

Navigate Towards The Future: The Research Institute is where you forge the city's future. Each new project must be entrusted to a faction, forcing you to maneuver and form strategic alliances.

