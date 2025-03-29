Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Infold Games, Love and Deepspace

Love and Deepspace Launches Fallen Cosmos Event

Love and Deepspace have a brand-new limited-time game event underway, as you can take part in the Fallen Cosmos event now

Article Summary Dive into Love and Deepspace's new event: Fallen Cosmos, featuring exclusive storylines and rewards.

Join the Limited Wish Pool for a chance to obtain 5-Star Memories like Caleb: Loneroad Unreturned.

Experience Gravity Calls, offering 4-Star Solar-Slot Memories and additional rewards like event titles.

Explore new challenges and competitive play, plus special event shop packs with up to 90% discounts.

Infold Games has released a brand new event this week for Love and Deepspace, as players can jump into the Fallen Cosmos event happening right now. This particular event features an exclusive storyline that you'll only be able to play during its run, along with a companion rehearsal, SNS updates, and a shop item refresh for those looking to spend real money in the game. You'll also have a chance to earn the Three-Star Memory [The Termination] for free throughout the event. We have the finer details below as the content is live.

Love and Deepspace – Fallen Cosmos

Fallen Cosmos Event & Limited Wish Pool

From March 28, 5:00 AM to April 11, 4:59 AM (server time), players can enter the Limited Wish Pool for a chance to obtain:

5-Star Memories: [Caleb: Loneroad Unreturned] & [Caleb: Loneroad Together]

[Caleb: Loneroad Unreturned] & [Caleb: Loneroad Together] Guaranteed Rewards: 50 & 100 pulls: [Deepspace Wish: Limited*5] 150 pulls: Choose between the event-limited 5-Star Memories Unlock the new Companion: [Caleb: Ultimate Weapon X-02]



Gravity Calls Event – A Cosmic Escape with Caleb

Players can join Gravity Calls, a limited-time event featuring:

4-Star Solar-Slot Memories: [Caleb: Farewell Dreamscape] & [Caleb: Farewell Intimacy]

[Caleb: Farewell Dreamscape] & [Caleb: Farewell Intimacy] 3-Star Memory: [Caleb: The Termination]

[Caleb: The Termination] Additional rewards: [Deepspace Wish: Limited*10], 500 Diamonds, a Duo Photo Pose, and an event-exclusive Title

New Myth: Decoherence

A lost paradise, a desperate escape, and a forbidden power—Caleb's Myth: Decoherence unlocks a secret research file on March 28, revealing his fate.

Exclusive Event Shop & New Arrivals

Redeem Gravity Dust for exclusive rewards , including: 3-Star Memory: [Caleb: The Termination] Duo Photo Pose & Event-Exclusive Title Chat Bubble, BGM, Photo Stickers, and more!

for , including: Chocolate Shop Update: Caleb's Photo Poses, The Termination & Yearning Embrace, are permanently available.

Expanded Challenges & Competitive Play

Deepspace Trials Expansion: New Sylus (Stage 150) & Caleb (Stage 120) challenges

New Hunter Contest v8.0: Face new competitive trials

Face new Daily Check-In Giveaway: Earn Sylus: Chaotic Velocity

Limited-Time Shop Packs

Special event packs with up to 90% discounts available, including Deepspace Wish: Limited and enhancement materials.

