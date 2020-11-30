Kyurem Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020

The Lake Trio leaves Pokémon GO raids tomorrow at 1 PM Pacific, replaced by the Kyurem, the Boundary Pokémon. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Dragon/Ice-type Legendary from the Unova region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Kyurem's 100% IVs.

Top Kyurem Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Kyurem counters as such:

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Megas haven't had a huge impact on Kyurem's top counters. The highest-ranked Mega is Mega Charizard Y, which is the overall 16th best counter.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kyurem with efficiency.

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Genesect (Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb)

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Excadrill (Metal Claw, Iron Head)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Jirachi (Confusion, Doom Desire)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Togekiss (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

A Kyurem duo is possible but rough. The best bet would be to attack this Dragon/Ice-type Pokémon with three top trainers using the best counters. If you can't guarantee the top counters, going in with four or more trainers is a good bet.

Catching Kyurem

Kyurem has such a strangely placed catch circle that we named a Raid Boss Rating System after it. Perfecting your throw takes practice, as it is far away but also low. It needs a strong through with an arc down to the lower middle of the screen. The best bet is to circle lock Kyurem to aim for "Great" or "Excellent" throws and to use Golden Razz Berries.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Kyurem's Shiny form has not yet been released in Pokémon GO.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kyurem will have a CP of 2042 in normal weather conditions and 2553 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!