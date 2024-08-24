Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fruitbus, Krillbite Studio

Fruitbus Reveals October Release Date at Gamescom 2024

Check out the latest trailer for the game Fruitbus from Gamescom 2024, as the game will be released for PC via Steam in October

Article Summary Fruitbus from Krillbite Studiov launches on Steam October 28, showcasing a cozy food truck adventure.

Gamescom 2024 trailer reveals gameplay: customize your truck, recipes, and serve customers.

Explore Gustum archipelago, forage ingredients, and cook dishes that evoke memories for locals.

Upgrade the Fruitbus, experiment with recipes, and forge connections to honor Grandma’s legacy.

Indie game developer and publisher Krillbite Studiov revealed the official release date for Fruitbus this week, as it will arrive in October. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a cozy title where you run a food truck with your friends, complete with customizable recipes and ingredients as you work to serve customers who check you out. Enjoy the Gamescom 2024 trailer and info here as the game drops on PC via Steam on October 28, 2024.

Fruitbus

Fruitbus is a cute culinary adventure set in an open world where taste is everything. Upgrade your trusty truck and visit a whole world of new destinations together. Follow in Grandma's footsteps and take your fully customisable Fruitbus out on the road, explore the wilderness of the Gustum archipelago, forage for new ingredients and unlock new menu options to craft yummy meals for your customers. But Grandma has left you more than her beloved Fruitbus; tasked with uniting friends and loved ones for one last feast, forge strong connections with local customers and right some of Grandma's wrongs by creating dishes that stir emotions and evoke long-forgotten memories. ​ Use the power of food to fuel the community, experiment with new recipes or master the art of local specialties to make meals that will make someone's day – and allow Grandma's legacy to thrive!

Discover fresh fruits and vegetables on each island of the Gustum archipelago, learn their customs, and cook meals that will make someone's day. From a giant springy banana to racing wings, customize your Fruitbus to reflect your personality. Find new ways to attract customers with music and bright colors. Treat Mother Earth well as your adventure into the wilds and gather ingredients. Find inspiration for your next top-selling dish in ancient glades, secret groves, and forgotten grottos. Upgrade your kitchen to fit your play style. Make fun and original dishes for customers to try or take on the challenge of making the local delicacy. Grow a following of loyal customers and discover their unique stories by creating dishes that evoke feelings and memories. Use the power of food to help and unlock new possibilities for you and your Fruitbus.

