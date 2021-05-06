Full Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 3

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Pokémon cards.

Mimikyu V: Mimikyu stands proud in all of its adorable, creepy glory here. Its mythology may be about it disguising itself poorly as a Pikachu so the masses love it, but wow oh wow do the masses really love it. As someone who collects complete sets, I'm almost relieved by the fact that this excellent Mimikyu card didn't get a Rainbow Rare version. The last time that happened, the card ended up being worth almost $100 USD.

Necrozma V: Necrozma's presence in this set feels a bit odd, but I like the "Xenomorph in hell" vibe this card is giving off. It may not be the Full Art you want to pull, but you can certainly do worse.

Single Strike Urshifu V: We close out this installment with one of the two most boring Full Arts of the set. The truth is, this is a fine card that simply pales in comparison to the visually stunning Alternate Arts (four total!) that Urshifu gets. Stay tuned to our next installment for the reveal of two of those cards.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles as we continue with our spotlight on the Full Arts.