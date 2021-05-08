Full Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 5

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Pokémon cards.

Tyranitar V Full Art: The standard version of this Johto beast's Full Art is one of the coolest of the set. The fiery background gives the impression that Tyranitar is posed above the front of a volcano, not even breaking a sweat as the heat rages below. But come on… you know why you're here.

The standard version of this Johto beast's Full Art is one of the coolest of the set. The fiery background gives the impression that Tyranitar is posed above the front of a volcano, not even breaking a sweat as the heat rages below. But come on… you know why you're here. Tyraniter V Alternate Art: Widely considered the chase card of the set and currently the second most valuable card in all of Battle Styles (I strongly believe it will, in time, be the most valuable) is the Alternate Art Tyranitar. This card has become so valuable (currently valued at around $110 USD) for the purest of reasons. That reason being… just look at sleepy Tyranitar! This card connects to the Tepic card earlier in the set and shows the normally fierce Pokémon dozing after a delicious buffet. The TCG generally shows Tyranitar as a fierce powerhouse with intimidating poses, and I love how showing the softer and sillier side of this Pokémon spoke to the fanbase. This card may be tough to pull, and I know that from experience, but it's certainly worth the chase.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles as we continue with our spotlight on the Full Arts.