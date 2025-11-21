Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Golden Joystick Awards, london

Full List Of Winners From The 43rd Golden Joystick Awards

We have the full list of winners from the 43rd Golden Joystick Awards as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took home the most honors

Article Summary Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads the 43rd Golden Joystick Awards with four major wins including Game of the Year.

Hollow Knight: Silksong and Ghost of Yōtei also score top honors for Indie and Console Game of the Year, respectively.

Big moments include GTA VI winning Most Wanted Game and The Sims entering the Hall of Fame.

Check out the complete list of Golden Joystick winners, from best performers to standout studios and hardware.

This week, the 43rd Golden Joystick Awards took place in London, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 coming out as the biggest winner of the night. The title took several awards, including Ultimate Game of the Year, Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, and Best Soundtrack, along with two of their actors, Jennifer English, who took Best Lead Performer, and Ben Starr, for Best Supporting Performer. We have the full rundown of the winners from the showcase below, as you can watch the full video of the two-hour presentation above.

The 43rd Golden Joystick Awards Winners

Best Storytelling – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (public vote)

Best Audio Design – Ghost of Yōtei (public vote)

Best Multiplayer Game – PEAK (public vote)

Best Visual Design – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (public vote)

Best Game Expansion – Lies of P: Overture (public vote)

Best Indie Game Self Published – Hollow Knight: Silksong (public vote)

Best Indie Game – Blue Prince (public vote)

Studio of the Year – Sandfall Interactive (public vote)

Best Early Access Game – R.E.P.O (public vote)

Best Soundtrack – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (public vote)

Best Game Trailer – Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 (public vote)

Still Playing – Mobile – Pokémon GO (public vote)

Still Playing – Consoles & PC – Minecraft (public vote)

Streamers' Choice – PEAK (critically chosen)

Best Remake / Remaster – The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (public vote)

Breakthrough Award – Schedule I (critically chosen)

Best Gaming Hardware – AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D (public vote)

Best Game Adaptation – Arcane Season 2 (public vote)

Best Supporting Performer – Ben Starr (public vote)

(public vote) Best Lead Performer – Jennifer English (public vote)

(public vote) Hall of Fame – The Sims (critically chosen)

PC Game of the Year – Hollow Knight: Silksong (public vote)

Console Game of the Year – Ghost of Yōtei (public vote)

Critics' Choice Award – Donkey Kong Bananza (critically chosen)

Most Wanted Game – Grand Theft Auto VI (public vote)

Ultimate Game of the Year – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (public vote)

