Full List Of Winners From The Indie Game Awards 2025

We have the entire rundown of all the winners from The Indie Game Awards 2025 from the event, the last gaming award show of the year

Article Summary All winners from The Indie Game Awards 2025, spotlighting indie creativity and innovation

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominates with multiple wins, including Game of the Year

Recognition for diverse international and community-driven indie studios across categories

Special honors for accessibility, narrative, music, visual design, and debut games revealed

Yesterday, Six One Indie ran their last livestream of 2025, as The Indie Game Awards 2025 took place entirely online. A departure from The Game Awards, this not only recognizes titles in the indie space beyond one award, but it also has no ads and actually gives winners time to speak. Huh, what a concept, right? Unsurprisingly, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 took top honors at the showcase as it has been steamrolling through 2025 with accolades. We have the entire list for you here, as well as the full video presentation from the awards ceremony above, as we now look ahead to 2026.

The Indie Game Awards 2025 – Winners

Achievement in Accessibility: PEAK – Team PEAK

PEAK – Team PEAK African Indie Game Award (Curated by the Playtopia Festival) : Stick It To The Stickman – Free Lives

(Curated by the Playtopia Festival) Stick It To The Stickman – Free Lives ANZ Indie Game Award (Curated by Frosty Games) : The Drifter – Powerhoof

(Curated by Frosty Games) The Drifter – Powerhoof Bite-Sized Game: Time Flies – Playables

Time Flies – Playables Black Voices in Gaming Award (Curated by Black Voices in Gaming) : Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi – MarsLit Games

(Curated by Black Voices in Gaming) Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi – MarsLit Games Community Management: PEAK – Team PEAK

PEAK – Team PEAK Debut Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive Emotional Impact: and Roger – TearyHand Studio

and Roger – TearyHand Studio Gameplay Design: BALL x PIT – Kenny Sun

BALL x PIT – Kenny Sun Industry Impact: Game Devs of Color

Game Devs of Color Innovation: Blue Prince – Dogubomb

Blue Prince – Dogubomb Latin American Indie Game Award (Curated by the Latin American Games Showcase) : Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo – Pocket Trap

(Curated by the Latin American Games Showcase) Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo – Pocket Trap The Mohammad Fahmi Storyteller Award: Maddy Thorson

Maddy Thorson Music: Rift of the NecroDancer – Danny Baranowsky, Alex Moukala, Jules Conroy, Josie Brechner, Sam Webster, and Nick Nausbaum

Rift of the NecroDancer – Danny Baranowsky, Alex Moukala, Jules Conroy, Josie Brechner, Sam Webster, and Nick Nausbaum Narrative: Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – Jump Over the Age

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – Jump Over the Age Solo Development: Tall Trails – Brady Soglin

Tall Trails – Brady Soglin Southeast Asian Indie Game Award (Curated by the Southeast Asian Games Showcase) : Artis Impact – Mas

(Curated by the Southeast Asian Games Showcase) Artis Impact – Mas Visual Design : 30 Birds – RAM RAM Games, Business Goose Studios

30 Birds – RAM RAM Games, Business Goose Studios Women-Led Indie Game Award (Curated by Women-Led Games) : Urban Myth Dissolution Center – Hakababunko

(Curated by Women-Led Games) Urban Myth Dissolution Center – Hakababunko Game of the Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive

