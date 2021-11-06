Full Raid Rotation For Festival Of Lights Event In Pokémon GO

The Festival of Lights event is now live in Pokémon GO. In addition to focusing on light-themed Pokémon, this event debuts the Kalos Pikachu clone, Dedenne. Let's take a look at what Pokémon the Festival of Lights event has brought to raids to determine if any of these raids are worth playing.

The full Festival of Lights raid rotation in Pokémon GO consists of:

Tier One

Charmander – Shiny available, standard rate

Chinchou – Shiny available, standard rate

Dedenne

Litwick

Vulpix – Shiny available, standard rate

In my opinion, there is one reason and one reason only to do any of these raids. Dedenne is a brand-new species and some trainers may want to attempt to get a high IV Dedenne in Pokémon GO. Raids offer an IV-floor, so this is a good option. I'd instead suggest players catch Dedenne in the wild and trade with friends to attempt to reroll IVs.

Tier Three

Alolan Raichu – Shiny available, boosted raid-only rate

Bellossom

Electabuzz – Shiny available, rate unknown

Magmar – – Shiny available, rate unknown

Alolan Raichu is a Shiny hunter's staple in raids and it is always worth hunting when it is available. Outside of that, we have Bellossom which is an evolution you can easily obtain without using a raid pass and two Community Day Pokémon. Pass, pass, pass — and that does not mean "spend a raid pass."

Tier Five

Cobalion – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Terrakion – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Virizion – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20

Mega Raids

Mega Manectric – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60

These will be the Tier Five and Mega Raid bosses for the first half of the month before Cresselia and Mega Lopunny take over for the second half to close out the Season of Mischief in Pokémon GO. There is no word yet on what December 2021's raids will include.