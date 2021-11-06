Full Raid Rotation For Festival Of Lights Event In Pokémon GO
The Festival of Lights event is now live in Pokémon GO. In addition to focusing on light-themed Pokémon, this event debuts the Kalos Pikachu clone, Dedenne. Let's take a look at what Pokémon the Festival of Lights event has brought to raids to determine if any of these raids are worth playing.
The full Festival of Lights raid rotation in Pokémon GO consists of:
Tier One
- Charmander – Shiny available, standard rate
- Chinchou – Shiny available, standard rate
- Dedenne
- Litwick
- Vulpix – Shiny available, standard rate
In my opinion, there is one reason and one reason only to do any of these raids. Dedenne is a brand-new species and some trainers may want to attempt to get a high IV Dedenne in Pokémon GO. Raids offer an IV-floor, so this is a good option. I'd instead suggest players catch Dedenne in the wild and trade with friends to attempt to reroll IVs.
Tier Three
- Alolan Raichu – Shiny available, boosted raid-only rate
- Bellossom
- Electabuzz – Shiny available, rate unknown
- Magmar – – Shiny available, rate unknown
Alolan Raichu is a Shiny hunter's staple in raids and it is always worth hunting when it is available. Outside of that, we have Bellossom which is an evolution you can easily obtain without using a raid pass and two Community Day Pokémon. Pass, pass, pass — and that does not mean "spend a raid pass."
Tier Five
- Cobalion – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20
- Terrakion – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20
- Virizion – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in 20
Mega Raids
- Mega Manectric – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60
These will be the Tier Five and Mega Raid bosses for the first half of the month before Cresselia and Mega Lopunny take over for the second half to close out the Season of Mischief in Pokémon GO. There is no word yet on what December 2021's raids will include.