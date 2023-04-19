Fullmetal Alchemist Joins WotV: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Fullmetal Alchemist joins the battle in War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius for the game's latest epic crossover.

Square Enix has launched a new crossover event of epic anime proportions as Fullmetal Alchemist has made its way into War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Specifically, the characters from Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood have been added to the game from now until May 30th, you'll have a chance to play as them and make them a part of your lineup of heroes. This also includes some of the villains from the series in case you want to be a tad evil. The collab includes new challenge missions and free gifts for both experienced players and newcomers. We got the rundown for you below from the team.