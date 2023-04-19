Fullmetal Alchemist Joins WotV: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
Fullmetal Alchemist joins the battle in War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius for the game's latest epic crossover.
Square Enix has launched a new crossover event of epic anime proportions as Fullmetal Alchemist has made its way into War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Specifically, the characters from Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood have been added to the game from now until May 30th, you'll have a chance to play as them and make them a part of your lineup of heroes. This also includes some of the villains from the series in case you want to be a tad evil. The collab includes new challenge missions and free gifts for both experienced players and newcomers. We got the rundown for you below from the team.
- Legendary Protagonists and an Iconic Villain – The alchemist brothers Edward Elric and Alphonse Elric join the playable roster of heroes from April 19 in War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius alongside commanding officer Roy Mustang available from April 26 and King Bradley from May 3. Players can summon Alphonse Elric, Roy Mustang, and King Bradley, with Edward Elric available for free through the collaboration login bonus.
- Tide-Turning Bestowed Effects and Party Abilities – Players can collect new, event-exclusive Ultra Rare vision cards with stunning artwork depicting Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood characters. Vision cards can be equipped to party members for powerful stat boosts. Players can summon the vision cards, Believers in the Bonds of Brotherhood from April 19, and Defenders of the Bonds of Brotherhood from April 26, with Ties of the Bonds of Brotherhood acquired as a raid reward from May 10.
- New Challenge Missions and Event Quests – Players can also look forward to acquiring signature weapons and enhancement materials for all four event characters by completing a series of special in-game missions and event quests.
- Producer Hiroki's Present Free Summons – Lastly, players can obtain up to a maximum of 70 free units via daily 10x Summons until April 25, and all players can receive Edward Elric's Unit Shards and Alphonse Elric Featured Summon Tickets by simply logging in throughout the collaboration.