Funcom Expands Operations To Both Sweden & Romania

Funcom revealed this morning they have expanded their operations in both Romania and Sweden after a new acquisition. The Norwegian game publisher acquired Swedish game developer The Outsiders, which will effectively make them in charge of the studio after purchasing a major stake in the company. Meanwhile, in the same breath, the company revealed they will be opening a new branch in Bucharest as the new headquarters for quality assurance. Previously, they had offices in Oslo, Lisbon, and Raleigh, North Carolina. We have more info from the press release this morning below, but at the moment the deal is so fresh it's a bit unpredictable as to how this will turn out for anyone in the short term until things are settled.

Funcom CEO Rui Casais is thrilled that they now have secured a long-term relationship with the studio consisting of industry veterans from companies such as DICE, Avalanche, King, Rovio, Fatshark, and Guerilla Games. He recounts the meeting where The Outsiders' Creative Director and co-founder David Goldfarb first presented him with the idea for a game that eventually would become known as Metal: Hellsinger. "I first sat down with David over breakfast at GDC a few years ago, and by the time we got up he had sold me on this crazy rhythm-based shooter where you blast your way through Hell to the sound of metal music," he says.

"The amount of talent, creativity, and originality The Outsiders bring to the industry is incredible, and we're very excited to be part of their journey going forward. This partnership will also allow Funcom to tap into the immense talent pool in Sweden. Their main focus will still be Metal: Hellsinger, but the new arrangement will make it easier for our teams to support each other's projects," Casais says.

"The Romanian gaming scene is flourishing, and Bucharest in particular is home to many talented people in the tech and gaming industry," says Funcom CEO Rui Casais. "With our continued growth and increased level of ambition, assuring that we have top quality QA is of the utmost importance. We are therefore very excited to be able to expand to this region with one of the most crucial parts of the development process and we are even planning on adding more functions to this studio over time."