Funko Games Announces New Five Nights At Freddy's Tabletop Game

Funko Games revealed their new tabletop title, Five Nights at Freddy’s FightLine, to be released this October as a GameStop exclusive.

Funko Games revealed a brand new tabletop game ahead of the GameStop Expo, as they will be creating a new game based on Five Nights At Freddy's. The game is called Five Nights at Freddy's FightLine, and it will essentially be a collectible battle game in which you'll buy packs containing FNAF animatronic characters. There is no "one era" of the characters; they span across the franchise, as you'll see the original four, their destroyed versions, their stripped-down versions, and more to behold as you'll take them into battle against each other, using cards and pizza tokens to see who comes out on top in a two-player fight. You can read more about the game below and check out images from it, as it will be released as a GameStop exclusive on October 1st, 2023.

"Grab a friend and go head-to-head in the ultimate custom fight! Team up with your favorite Five Nights At Freddy's characters, including fan favorites from across the entire franchise. Build a team that can take down your opponent, spend Faz Coins to use character powers, and be the first to score 7-point tickets! Each player needs one just Character Pack to play. With 16 possible characters and endless gameplay options, who will you get? Interesting Gameplay Features"

Series 1 features 20 character figures from the Five Nights at Freddy's universe. Collect them all!

Includes one of 16 characters only available in Character Packs! Who will you get?

Combine with the Premier Pack and other Character Packs for more figures, character powers, and new ways to build your team!

Mix and match any three characters to play! Find your favorite combinations to take down the competition!

Fast-paced, engaging gameplay gets you into the action right away!

