Funko Games Announces The Rocketeer: Fate Of The Future

Funko Games revealed a brand new board game collaboration with Disney this morning as we're getting The Rocketeer: Fate Of The Future. Taking inspiration from the film, the game will have you playing as the iconic character in the golden age of Hollywood as you attempt to keep the plans of the rocket away from enemies looking to use it for their own deeds. The game has a beautiful art deco style and an amazing strategy system developed by Prospero Hall as you play cat-and-mouse between yourself and another player. The game is being released in October for $25, however, if you manage to go to Gen Con this year (September 16th-19th) you'll be able to purchase the game early.

Trouble is brewing high above the city of angels! The mysterious Rocketeer—who can blast through the skies with an ingenious jet-pack—must stop a sinister plot! Hollywood actor Neville Sinclair is scheming to steal the rocket's blueprints. This breakthrough of modern engineering could revolutionize the future of flight. But in Sinclair's hands, it could fuel the dark future of warfare. Play as the heroes or the villains in this action-packed strategy game for two players. Whether for good or evil, you will determine the fate of the future!Interesting Gameplay Features Inspired by the 1991 Disney adventure movie.

Includes seven beautifully sculpted miniatures of the Rocketeer, Jenny, Peevy, Sinclair, Lothar, Valentine, and the Luxembourg, a high-flying zeppelin.

A two-player strategy game that immerses the players into the events of the movie and the golden age of Hollywood.

Original illustrations and design that evokes the art deco style of the 1930s.

Play a game of cat-and-mouse with the rocket plans and keep them hidden from your opponent.