Funko Games Announces The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slaughterhouse

Funko Games has revealed new details to their next horro board game as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slaughterhouse is on the way.

Funko Games revealed their latest horror title on the way as they are putting a board game spin on a classic movie with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Slaughterhouse. The game is for two to five players and has a one-vs-all aspect to it, as one of you will operate the members of the Sawyer family while the others are victims trying to escape the farmhouse. The game is set to be released this September, just ahead of Halloween so you can get your horror game night on, as you can pre-order it right now via Funko's website or through Amazon.

"It's a one-vs-many fight for survival! One person plays as the deranged Sawyer family, dragging victims to their farmhouse and harvesting their meat for a grizzly barbecue. The other players are the unwitting trespassers, doing everything they can to escape a hideous fate. But in this game, there are no winners—there are only survivors. Will you make it out alive or end up on the menu?"

Edge-of-your-seat gameplay pits one player against all others with a unique, story-driven ending!



Includes custom sculpted figures, dice, and 140 cards in highly-detailed, visceral art style.



The achievement system lets players unlock special cards, which carry over from one game to the next!



Atmospheric design immerses horror fans in one of the genre's all-time classic films, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

