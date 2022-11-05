Funko Games Reveals Brand New Schitt's Creek Tabletop Game

Funko Games has revealed this week that they will be releasing a brand new tabletop party game for the show Schitt's Creek. The official name of the game is called Schitt's Creek Love That Journey Party Game, and has been designed to be the best kind of talkative title for fans of the franchise. The game, which was released this week on the Amazon Treasure Truck, features some of the show's beloved characters and memorable moments that you will have fun reliving with friends and family as a way to help learn about themselves and each other. If you're any kind of a fan of the series, you'll have a ton of references you can go through while finding out about each other in various ways. Many of them are uncomfortable, and some of them will inform you more about people you've known for years faster than a quick chat. The game is for 3-8 players aged 14+ and will run you $20. We have more info on it below as you will be able to snag this online and, hopefully, at retail stores soon.

"Imagine your friends in the awkward and hilarious situations faced by the characters of Schitt's Creek. What would they do? Find out in this laughter-filled party game of what-would-you choose. The answers may surprise you or make you say, "Love that journey!" Players must discuss who they think is most likely to survive hilarious (and sometimes embarrassing) situations as they race through Schitt's Creek toward its iconic welcome sign.

Easy to learn so you can start playing in minutes!

Guess which beloved character or show-inspired situation your friends would choose.

When you score, move through the charming folk art map of Schitt's Creek.

Energetic gameplay combines your favorite moments from the series with hilarious discussions and surprising revelations about your friends!