Funko Games Reveals Marvel Battleworld: Rise Of The Symbiotes

Funko Games revealed a couple of new products for Marvel Battleworld today as Venom and others join the fray with Rise Of The Symbiotes. Coming off the release of Series 3 – Ultimate Armory, this brand new set will bring about Eddie brock as venom and a number of symbiote-related cards and figures to the mix for you to fight with. Both sets are available for pre-order right now as we have more info below about both the main ball and the four-pack.

"In this latest release, the symbiote that's turned Eddie Brock into Venom is infecting the rest of the characters and affecting their superpowers! The new game mechanic features symbiotic sleeves that players can use to signify venomized heroes with special abilities and powers while they battle to save the city again. The smaller Battleball contains two mystery Hero Movers, while the newly redesigned Mega Packs provide players with six new Hero Movers. Do your best to collect all 30+ new heroes or play the game as-is right out of the packaging, the choice is yours!"

Marvel Battleworld: Rise of the Symbiotes Battle Ball

Pick your favorite Heroes, rescue your friends, and win battles to defeat Thanos! Battleworld is a revolutionary cooperative, expandable, collectible adventure game, featuring dozens of characters from across the Marvel Universe! As you play, crack open mysterious Thanostones to reveal the characters inside. Series 4 introduces brand-new locations, battles, and exciting game mechanics that will continue to challenge players and test their strategies! (Ages 6+, $9.99 MSRP, 1-2 Players, Pre-Order Now)

Marvel Battleworld: Rise of the Symbiotes Series 4 Mega Pack

Mega Packs let you jumpstart your collection with six characters, including two trapped in Thanostones and the exclusive Carnage (with Blade Arm) variant! (Ages 6+, $22.99 MSRP, 1-2 Players, Available Pre-Order Now)