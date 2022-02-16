Funko Games Reveals Two New Games Based On TV Shows

Funko Games revealed two new tabletop games on the way based on TV properties as we're getting Ted Lasso and Parks and Recreation titles. Considering the plethora of titles out there that they probably could get the rights to, these are two very awesome choices with dedicated fans behind them. Both games will place you in the role of characters from both TV series as you will be bringing several episodes to life in your own interactive way as a party. One of the best aspects we enjoyed out of all of this is that the Parks and Recreation game comes with its own Little Sebastion figure that you'll be using as part of the game. The teams behind both went out of their way to make these represent both shows well. Both games will be released between the Spring and Fall of 2022.

Ted Lasso Party Game Life at AFC Richmond isn't always simple, but Ted Lasso knows how to rally his team! Now you can join the coaching staff and show that you believe in Believe! Choose how to help your friends and footballers. If you ever get stuck, just break out the biscuits! This feel-good party game is all about having fun, the Lasso way! (MSRP: $19.99, Ages 10+, 2-6 Players, Available Summer 2022) Parks and Recreation Party Game Remember what's important in life: Friends, Waffles, and Work! Relive your favorite moments from the hit TV show in this party game! Pick one of Pawnee's famous Parks and Recreation projects, make deals, and recruit help. You'll need to work with your colleagues, but if you can take more credit, you'll earn sweeter rewards. When Li'l Sebastian is done eating, the game ends and whoever has the best waffles wins! (MSRP: $19.99, Ages 14+, 3-6 Players, Available Spring 2022)