Fuser Releases A Free Demo & New Roadmap For Updates

Harmonix and NCSOFT released a couple of new items for Fuser in the form of a new roadmap as well as a free demo to people to try. The 1.3 Updater will add in a ton of features, which we have from the team below. But it also includes a bunch of new music from 24kGoldn, Bebe Rexha, Bell Biv DeVoe, BLACKPINK, DaBaby, David Guetta, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, iann dior, Imanbek, Jason Derulo, Marshmello, Shaggy, Shawn Mendes, Sia, Usher, and more that were not named. Meanwhile, the free demo that is currently on PC for people to try out before they purchase the game is on PC and will be coming to consoles soon. If you want to see how the game plays you'll have access to this small set of tracks.

Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"

Billie Eilish "bad guy"

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow"

deadmau5 ft. Rob Swire "Ghosts 'n' Stuff"

Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"

Rage Against The Machine "Killing In The Name"

Smash Mouth "All Star"

Warren G and Nate Dogg "Regulate"

Live Set Events – These new events add a competitive flair to the recurring in-game events. Live Sets will present a challenge to all FUSER DJs, including leaderboards and prizes for reaching score tiers.

– These new events add a competitive flair to the recurring in-game events. Live Sets will present a challenge to all FUSER DJs, including leaderboards and prizes for reaching score tiers. Customizing Freestyle Co-Op – Players will now be able to adjust the number of rounds and the length of rounds for public Co-Op Freestyle sessions.

– Players will now be able to adjust the number of rounds and the length of rounds for public Co-Op Freestyle sessions. Hot Clips – Hot Clips is a powerful new creative tool, which allows DJs to preview a disc before dropping it onto the decks, effectively adding a fifth loop to their mixes.

– Hot Clips is a powerful new creative tool, which allows DJs to preview a disc before dropping it onto the decks, effectively adding a fifth loop to their mixes. Finding the Right Mix – The update makes it easier to browse mixes players have liked through their profiles, as well as new sorting functions, including alphabetical, most liked/viewed, and date created.

– The update makes it easier to browse mixes players have liked through their profiles, as well as new sorting functions, including alphabetical, most liked/viewed, and date created. Share with the World – This update adds several optimizations for sharing and streaming. Players can now share video from anywhere in the game using native console share functions, and DJs can now toggle an option to select only monetizable songs for streaming.

– This update adds several optimizations for sharing and streaming. Players can now share video from anywhere in the game using native console share functions, and DJs can now toggle an option to select only monetizable songs for streaming. And More… – The 1.3 Update addresses bugs found by live players, adds in separate calibration profiles for docked and undocked mode for Nintendo Switch, UI improvements, and other quality of life improvements.