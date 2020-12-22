Shiny Jynx & New Costume Pokémon Are Now Live In Pokémon GO

New Shinies have arrived in Pokémon GO today. As the Holiday 2020 Event kicks off at 8 AM local time today, it brings with it the release of Shiny Jynx (kind of) and three more Costumed Pokémon that can be encountered as Shinies. Details here!

The newly Shiny-capable Pokémon in Pokémon GO are:

Jynx: Now, Jynx isn't entirely new as a Shiny Pokémon. Previously, if you hatched a Shiny Smoochum, you'd be able to obtain Shiny Jynx by evolving it. Now, however, Jynx itself is encounterable in its Shiny form. However, it may not be very easy to obtain or even to hunt. Trainers who have been playing the event in earlier timezones reported on the Silph Road reddit that Jynx is not spawning in the wild. Could this be another raid-exclusive Shiny release for Pokémon GO after the Rufflet debacle? It's looking that way.

Holiday 2020 Pikachu: Thankfully, Shiny hunters will at least have the new Costumed Pokémon to hunt. The best of the event is certainly Pikachu in its sweater, which is quite the improvement over just popping a new hat on the Generation One icon. Now, don't get me wrong. I love me a Pika in a hat. However, the sweater is just a nice touch that went the extra mile on the design.

Cubchoo with the ribbon: Cubchoo just had its Shiny releases for the first time less than a week ago, and now it is already getting its first Costume variant available as a Shiny. Note, though, that like the Holiday Pikachu, Costumed Cubchoo will not be able to evolve.

Delibird with the ribbon: Delibird returns and, it appears, it will only be available in this exclusive costumed form this year. This Pokémon is known to only spawn during the Holiday event so if you're going to go super hard hunting down one of the new Shinies, this is certainly the one to get after.

The Costumed Pokémon and their Shiny variants, along with datamined images of New Year costumes for Slowpoke and Slowbro, can be seen here.