Future Friends Games To Release Stilstand On August 27th

Denmark-based Nilla Games revealed this week that they will be releasing their upcoming game Stilstand on August 27th. The game's look and design were created by Ida Hartmann, a Copenhagen artist with ties to the underground comic and zine culture in the city. For those of you unfamiliar with this game, this is a haunting and darkly comedic interactive graphic novel where you follow a woman through her own dark but hopeful personal journey. You spend a summer in the character's shoes as she deals with her personal anxiety, loneliness, and ability to try and stay afloat in Copenhagen. Which she does with a little bit of help from a weird shadow monster who has taken up residence in her apartment. The story and the art are really interesting to explore, as you'll be able to play the game in a couple of weeks. For now, enjoy the screenshots and the trailer below, along with a little more info on the story.

Another sip, another long drag, another swipe left. Trying to find yourself when your world is falling apart can be a lonely business. Stilstand is a darkly comedic interactive graphic novel following the grim yet hopeful journey of one woman through a summer riddled with anxiety and loneliness, trying to stay afloat in Copenhagen with the help from the shadow monster in her apartment. Based on the hand-drawn comics and personal writings from the danish graphic novel artist, Ida Hartmann, Stilstand is a personal and hand drawn tale about the high expectations and fragile emotional life that many young people struggle with.