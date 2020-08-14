Future Friends Games To Release Stilstand On August 27th

Denmark-based Nilla Games revealed this week that they will be releasing their upcoming game Stilstand on August 27th. The game's look and design were created by Ida Hartmann, a Copenhagen artist with ties to the underground comic and zine culture in the city. For those of you unfamiliar with this game, this is a haunting and darkly comedic interactive graphic novel where you follow a woman through her own dark but hopeful personal journey. You spend a summer in the character's shoes as she deals with her personal anxiety, loneliness, and ability to try and stay afloat in Copenhagen. Which she does with a little bit of help from a weird shadow monster who has taken up residence in her apartment. The story and the art are really interesting to explore, as you'll be able to play the game in a couple of weeks. For now, enjoy the screenshots and the trailer below, along with a little more info on the story.

A look at the art style of Ida Hartmann in Stilstand, courtesy of Niila Games.
A look at the art style of Ida Hartmann in Stilstand, courtesy of Niila Games.

Another sip, another long drag, another swipe left. Trying to find yourself when your world is falling apart can be a lonely business. Stilstand is a darkly comedic interactive graphic novel following the grim yet hopeful journey of one woman through a summer riddled with anxiety and loneliness, trying to stay afloat in Copenhagen with the help from the shadow monster in her apartment. Based on the hand-drawn comics and personal writings from the danish graphic novel artist, Ida Hartmann, Stilstand is a personal and hand drawn tale about the high expectations and fragile emotional life that many young people struggle with.

https://youtu.be/YZV-xa0SEyk

