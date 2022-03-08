G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game Reveals Two New Accessories

Renegade Game Studios has released details for two new accessories that will be coming soon for the G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game. The team is slowly looking to expand this series the same way they've been expanding the Power Rangers title that plays the same way but is taking a slightly slower approach to it and not immediately throwing tons of content at people. The first two items on the block will be a Hero Miniatures Set 1 and a Character Journal.

The first of the two gives you character models for all of the main Joes that you'll use throughout the game, so everyone from Duke to Scarlet to Snake Eyes will be available for you to use as miniatures, ready to be painted if you see fit. The second item is just a journal to keep track of everything personal to you in the game so that you don't lose any of your info and to also start new characters for a new campaign and keep it all in one place. You can currently pre-order both of them now with them coming out later this year, with the primary game stills et to be released on March 29th, 2022.

G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game Hero Miniatures Set 1 The G.I. Joe miniatures set provides a fun and game-changing addition to your G.I. Joe Roleplaying Game experience. Modeled after classic G.I. Joe characters, the unpainted miniatures can be customized and painted to look like a player's character and used on the game table to display and enact combat scenes and more. You get several unpainted miniatures allow flexibility in character representation. 28mm size is perfect for standard RPG grid maps. Those characters include: Airtight

Bazooka

Cover Girl

Duke

Gung Ho

Jinx

Lady Jaye

Mutt & Junkyard

Rock 'N Roll

Scarlett

Snake Eyes

Stalker Character Journal This journal will give you the items you need to track your character. It includes expanded character sheets, character-building prompts and history pages, and a linen-look hardcover book with 80 pages and ribbon bookmark.