G2 Esports Crowned CS:GO Champions At IEM Cologne 2023

The IEM Cologne 2023 took place this evening in Germany, and when the dust settled, G2 Esports came out on top as the champions.

This evening in Germany, several esports teams were vying for the crown in the IEM Cologne 2023, but it was G2 Esports who came out on top. The past few days have been filled with some intense CS:GO action, as one of the biggest tournaments of the year raged on with a lot of unlikely matchups and interesting upsets along the way. We have the rundown from ESL for you below, along with the full video of the finals for you to check out at the bottom.

"The Play-in Stage began on the 26th July, with 16 teams battling it out for one of the top eight spots. From the 29th July, the Group Stage saw the top eight teams from the Play-in Stage and eight squads that directly qualified, be split into two groups of eight and go head-to-head. The six best teams – Astralis, Cloud9, ENCE, G2 Esports, HEROIC, and Team Vitality – then proceeded to the live Playoffs on August 4-6, during which they faced off against each other in front of the sold-out LANXESS arena."

"The Playoffs had a sensational start with Team Vitality dominating the first Quarter-Final, beating Cloud9 2-0. The second Quarter-Final saw Danish squads HEROIC and Astralis face each other, with the latter emerging victorious in another 2-0 win. The Semi-Finals first saw Finnish and French esports organizations, ENCE and Team Vitality, battle it out for three intense rounds, with ENCE becoming the first team to secure a spot in the Grand Final following a 2-1 win. The second Semi-Final saw G2 Esports dominate, defeating Astralis 2-0 and advancing to the final game of the competition."

"The electrifying best-of-5 Grand Final saw G2 Esports control the first two rounds against ENCE, going 2-0 up. ENCE started off strong in map 3, and despite catching up, G2 Esports were unable to secure the win, leading the Grand Final to go into the fourth map. After a hard-fought and exciting match, G2 Esports beat ENCE by a score of 3-1, winning the coveted and renowned IEM Cologne trophy, taking home $400,000 of the $1,000,000 total prize pool, and joining Team Vitality and ENCE in the race to securing Intel Grand Slam V. Moreover, the squad is the first team to secure a spot in the Group Stage of the first ESL Pro Tour (EPT) Championship event in 2024."

