Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Releases New Update

Stardock Entertainment has released a new update for Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova, bringing with it a ton of new content.

Indie game developer and publisher Stardock Entertainment have released a brand new update for Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova this week. The game received Version 1.65 this past week, giving players a new set of upgrades in multiple areas, as well as some new content for you to explore. We got the full list of notes from the developers below, as the update is now available on Steam.

Enhanced Planet Screen

Experience diverse and challenging planetary governance with new planet types, terrain tiles, and orbital improvements. Adapt your strategies to cope with environmental factors and resource distribution. The Planet Screen's visual makeover includes new backgrounds, updated terrain visuals, and a neutral-colored grid. Planet Surface tiles have clear bonus icons, streamlining your management process.

Exciting New Events

Leaders possess new unique traits that test loyalty, influencing the course of your empire. For instance, leaders with a culinary dream might be tempted to open a restaurant, diverting their attention from governance. Traits like Factory Child, Culinary Dream, Duel Scar, Noble Lineage, Recovery, and Engineer trigger these intriguing events, making each leader a fascinating challenge to manage. Keep a watchful eye on their loyalty; neglecting it could lead to the rise of a breakaway colony, adding an exciting new twist to your gameplay experience.

Tech Tree Additions

Discover new technological advancements with the inclusion of Xeno Industrialization, Subspace Stream Detection, Weapon Systems, Evasive Tactics, Targeting Computers, and Weapon Jammers. Stay at the cutting edge of technology to gain an advantage over your rivals.

Civ Builder gets New Alien & Robot Images

Encounter a wider variety of never before seen alien civilizations, including a wider selection of robotic invaders, as we've added new images to AlienGPT, along with updated background images.

Revamped Culture Traits for Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova

Each trait now bestows unique bonuses and benefits, adding a layer of depth to the strategic decisions you make for your civilizations. From Competitiveness to Innovation, your choices will play a crucial role in shaping the destiny of your empire.

Enhanced Ships and Technologies

Enjoy new tactical options in Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova with the introduction of Weapon Systems and Evasive Tactics technologies. Equip ships with advanced components like the Targeting Computer for accuracy and the Weapon Jammer for enhanced evasion.

Galaxy and Faction Updates

The galaxy has undergone a transformation with adjustments to star spawn likelihood and sector sizes. Additionally, factions have received tweaks to their conversations and traits, adding more depth to their interactions and gameplay mechanics.

User Interface and Text Improvements

We've listened to your feedback and made several user interface updates to improve the overall user experience. Additionally, text errors and typos have been fixed to ensure a seamless and polished gameplay experience.

Miscellaneous Tweaks and Fixes

The update also includes several tweaks, fixes, and balance adjustments to ensure a smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience. Ships' culture traits no longer flip to pirates, ensuring smoother gameplay. The Siege ship's hull size changed to small for better balance. From addressing exploit issues to adjusting colony and asteroid decay rates, we've worked to refine every aspect of the game.

