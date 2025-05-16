Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crunchy Leaf Games, Galactic Glitch

Galactic Glitch Reveals Early June Launch Date

After being in Early Access for nearly a year, Galactic Glitch has a release date as it has been confirmed for an early June launch

Article Summary Galactic Glitch exits Early Access and officially launches in early June after nearly a year of development.

Twin-stick roguelike shooter with physics-based combat and creative use of a powerful gravity gun.

Strategically battle multi-part enemies, slingshotting projectiles and using the environment to your advantage.

Explore glitched star systems, unlock new abilities, and create unique builds for endless replayability.

Indie game developer and publisher Crunchy Leaf Games confirmed this week that Galactic Glitch now has a release date for June. This is a new roguelike shooter that works with twin-stick mechanics in a sci-fi setting, as you'll have a hell of a time playing with physics and various weapons to fight enemies. The game has been in Early Access icne July 2024, but now we know it will fully see the light of day on June 4, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out here!

Galactic Glitch

Galactic Glitch is a twin-stick roguelike shooter with physics-based combat. Use your grav gun and exploit physics, grabbing and slingshotting rocks and mines off the walls of the arena. Grab enemy rockets and fling them back in their faces, or even grab and launch enemies into each other! Explore, loot and fight your way through hostile space. Gain new abilities to unlock new paths, discover hidden secrets and blaze your own path. Smarts beats pure firepower in this game. As you craft a build for every run, utilizing the variety of weapons, powerups, and upgrades to create the ultimate destruction machine.

2D Space-Roguelite – Experience exhilarating twin-stick shooter gameplay combined with the endless replayability of a rogue-lite and the heart-pounding challenge of permadeath.

– Experience exhilarating twin-stick shooter gameplay combined with the endless replayability of a rogue-lite and the heart-pounding challenge of permadeath. Physics-based Combat – Wield a powerful gravity gun to manipulate the battlefield, hurl massive asteroids, and turn your enemies' own missiles against them.

– Wield a powerful gravity gun to manipulate the battlefield, hurl massive asteroids, and turn your enemies' own missiles against them. Multi-Part Enemies – Strategically dismantle foes piece by piece, exploiting their weak spots while avoiding their heavily armored defenses.

– Strategically dismantle foes piece by piece, exploiting their weak spots while avoiding their heavily armored defenses. Dynamic Exploration – Venture into a mysterious, glitched world of star systems, uncovering hidden secrets and valuable items as you chart your unique path.

– Venture into a mysterious, glitched world of star systems, uncovering hidden secrets and valuable items as you chart your unique path. Abilities and Items – Customize your approach with diverse upgrade paths in each run. Unlock new Powers and experiment with creative combinations to craft your ultimate build.

