Galarian Slowpoke & Slowbro and Mega Slowbro Coming To Pokémon GO

June 2021 is starting off slow in Pokémon GO with a week of no events, and then getting much slower next week with some top-tier Slowpoke content. We have a major new release coming up as well as a Mega Raid debut. Let's get into it.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced the next event, which will focus on a new variant of the classic Slowpoke:

A Very Slow Discovery: From Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. through Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro will make their Pokémon GO debuts! This event will be themed around lazy and active Pokémon and will include a Collection Challenge featuring Slowpoke and others!

We don't yet have the full information on this event, but that is expected to come shortly. The main question is how we will get those encounters with Galarian Slowpoke. My thought is that it will likely be released in raids for the event and will then remain in 7 KM Eggs. It appears very much as if Pokémon GO is beginning to shape the 7 KMs into the Galarian Eggs, much like they previously were the Alolan and Baby Eggs.

Pokémon GO went on to offer more information about Mega Slowbro's stay in raids. They wrote:

Mega Slowbro will be making its Pokémon GO debut in Mega Raids from Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Niantic also announced, as we previously covered, that a change has come to Mega Raids. Starting on June 1st, 2021, there will only be one Pokémon at a time in Mega Raids rather than a selection of three or four species. This means that if you see a Mega Raid Egg pop up on your Nearby during Slowbro's tenure, there's no worry if you're going to get a different species. It'll be all Slowbro, all the time.