Only One Mega Featured At A Time Starting June 2021 In Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced the Mega Raids happening in Pokémon GO during the month of June 2021, which will see the release of a brand new Mega Evolution. However, that's not all. A change is being made to the structure of Mega Raids that will impact the future of this feature.

Mega Energy in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced:

In addition [to the announcement of the return of Regice, Registeel, and Regirock to raids], the following Mega-Evolved Pokémon will be appearing in Mega Raids.

Mega Lopunny will appear in Mega Raids from Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Slowbro will be making its Pokémon GO debut in Mega Raids from Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Gyarados will appear in Mega Raids from Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, July 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

That covers the Mega Raid announcements for June 2021. Slowbro is the new addition. I was a little early with my prediction based on an October 2021 datamine, but hey, I tried!

Notice in those announcements, though, that we're not seeing the normal pool of Mega Raids to pick from. Niantic went on to announce:

From June 1, 2021, only one Pokémon will be appearing in Mega Raids at a time.

Personally, I think that is a terrific and much-needed call. Mega Raids remain one of the most unpopular features in Pokémon GO, with many players in the community raiding a new Mega upon release and stopping for good just a few days later. The options of rotating Mega Raids with three options at a time when the current pool is so small makes it hard for the feature not to be static. This way, at least there will only be one Mega option at a time so trainers who do enjoy this feature can pick which Mega they want to grind to earn that Energy.

