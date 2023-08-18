Posted in: eSports, Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: google, samsung, Supercell

Galaxy Battles: Superverse Esports Tournament Announced

Galaxy Battles: Superverse will be an series of esports tournaments for Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, and Clash Royale for two months.

Samsung, Google, and Supercell have all come together for a brand new esports tournament series which they're calling Galaxy Battles: Superverse. The trio of companies will be holding various tournaments for three different games as players can compete in Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, and Clash Royale. There will be three different tournaments, which we have the schedules for you below, all of which will lead to the Grand Finals at the end of September. The best players of all three games will snag a piece of the $100k cash prize pool, along with Google Play gift cards, a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, a Tab S9+, and Buds2 Pro devices. Plus, all-expense paid trip to the Clash Royale or Brawl Stars World Finals, whichever they want. You can register right now on the event's website.

"Players will compete through open entry qualifying rounds in each participating Supercell game, culminating in online qualifier finals for each, and ultimately the online multi-game Galaxy Battles: Superverse Grand Finals on September 30, 2023. The best players from the Superverse will walk away with a share of a massive $100,000 cash prize pool, Google Play gift cards, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Tab S9+ and Buds2 Pro devices, and all-expense paid trips to the Clash World Finals in Finland. The Qualifier Finals and Grand Finals will be livestreamed by Samsung on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, and will also be available on Supercell and all participating content creators' channels on September 30 at 3:00 pm CT."

Clash of Clans Open Registration: August 14, 2023 – August 20, 2023

Qualifier Day 1: August 23, 2023 at 7:00pm CT

Qualifier Day 2: August 24, 2023 at 7:00pm CT

Qualifier Day 3: August 25, 2023 at 7:00pm CT

Qualifier Finals: August 26, 2023 at 2:00pm CT

Brawl Stars Open Registration: August 14, 2023 – September 3, 2023

Qualifier Day 1: September 7, 2023 at 7:00pm CT

Qualifier Day 2: September 8, 2023 at 7:00pm CT

Qualifier Day 3: September 9, 2023 at 7:00pm CT

Qualifier Finals: September 10, 2023 at 7:00pm CT

Clash Royale Open Registration: August 14, 2023 – September 17, 2023

Qualifier Day 1: September 21, 2023 at 7:00pm CT

Qualifier Day 2: September 22, 2023 at 7:00pm CT

Qualifier Day 3: September 23, 2023 at 7:00pm CT

Qualifier Finals: September 24, 2023 at 7:00pm CT

Galaxy Battles: Superverse Grand Finals – September 30, 2023 at 3:00pm CT

