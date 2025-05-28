Posted in: Cygames, Games, Granblue Fantasy Versus, Video Games | Tagged: Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Galleon Joins Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Today

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has a new playable DLC character this week with Galleon, along with a free update to the fighting title

Article Summary Galleon joins Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising as a new playable DLC character, available now for $8.

The Version 2.10 update brings a revamped Ranked Match system and major quality-of-life improvements.

Premium Battle Pass Round 8 adds exclusive costumes, character colors, stickers, avatars, and weapon skins.

New features include a Quick Menu, improved Training Mode, and fresh Grand Bruise! event rewards.

Cygames has released a new update for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising today, which includes the addition of a new DLC character in Galleon. You can get the character as either a standalone DLC purchase for $8 or as part of the Battle Pass Round 8, which comes with a ton of new content like illustrations, stickers, and additional in-game content included with Premium Battle Pass Round 8. Meanwhile, the main game got a free update with version 2.10, bringing in a ton of features such as the Quick Menu, Training Mode standby option in online lobbies, a Ranked match system rework, several new Grand Bruise! rewards, the new training mode feature called Punish Training, and other quality-of-life improvements. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Version 2.10

Galleon is now obtainable as a DLC character. This addition to the roster includes a premium avatar of her that can be set as a partner character to give you advice and support while playing, a character badge, and more! Also known as Galleon the Gold, she is one of the Six Dragons who have watched over the skies since the dawn of time. As the earth wedge, she nurtures and preserves the very shape of the world. Rather than speak, she conveys her thoughts directly to the hearts of others. With a nurturing and bountiful spirit, she overflows with love for all life across the skies.

The latest battle pass, Battle Pass Round 8, includes additional in-game items that can be unlocked, such as illustrations, stickers, badges, trophies, and more. A new lobby avatar, Wubbly Galleon, can also be obtained as a battle pass reward. Players can obtain even more rewards by purchasing Premium Battle Pass Round 8, which includes a No Fear, No Pain costume for Vaseraga in addition to exclusive character colors and weapon skins.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!