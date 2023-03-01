Game Devs Of Color Expo 2023 Announced For September The Game Devs Of Color Expo will be coming back in September 2023 but will remain an online event for the foreseeable future.

Organizers behind the Game Devs Of Color Expo announced today that the event is returning for 2023, staying in an online format this September. The event will happen from September 27-30, shifting to a Wednesday-Saturday format, which they say is being done to make it more accessible for industry professionals. Starting today, they are now accepting panel and speaker submissions, as well as taking submissions from developers to submit their games for consideration, with all speakers being paid and taking now submission or exhibition fees for developers. We have more info from today's announcement below.

"The 8th annual event connects experienced gaming professionals and indie developers from across the world to hone their skills together in a unique collaborative event. One constant throughout the GDoCExpo experience is its focus on community and networking. There's a feeling of camaraderie and openness in the expo and during breakout conversations that is rare to find in other industry events. GDoCExpo is also opening submissions for people within the games industry who would like to share their insights, experiences, and games with the community."

"All selected speakers and games are automatically entered into consideration for one of the GDoCExpo's grants. Last year, the organization awarded $105,000 in no-strings grants. Since 2019, they have distributed a total of more than $360,000 to game creators of color. Last year's Expo included 79 speakers across 52 panels, talks, and game dev interviews. Gradient Convergence, its curated Steam showcase and sale highlighted more than 70 games from unique voices across the industry, reaching hundreds of thousands of visitors."

"Our event is part of a larger effort to build lengthy and sustainable careers for people of color who make games," says Catt Small, GDoCExpo co-founder, and co-organizer. "We're excited to continue having real conversations about the industry while highlighting cutting-edge work by our community. Attendees will leave the expo feeling connected, invigorated, and hopeful about the future of games."