Game Devs Of Color Expo Will Return Online This September

Organizers behind the Game Devs Of Color Expo announced today they will be returning for 2022 with an online event in September. The group is looking out for the safety of attendees again as the unpredictable nature of the pandemic has left a lot of things up in the air of whether or not things will be safe for people to return to doing events. So rather than book something months out and have it canceled, they're going back online from September 15th-18th, 2022. The organization also made the announcement today that they have officially become a non-profit, achieving 501(c)(3) status for the company moving forward. You can read more of the notes about this year's event down below as we now wait to see what the programming will look like.

Normally hosted at the Schomburg Center in Harlem, New York, GDoCExpo first went online in 2020 in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights from last year's online event include: "Cooperating as Game Worker Cooperatives" panel by Alex A.K. (Soft Not Weak), Eva-Lea Longue Ngambi (Lucid Tales), and Francesca Esquenazi (Future Club)

"Make Your Game in 10 Minutes or Less" developer talk by Xalavier Nelson Jr. (Strange Scaffold)

Developer interview with Adrienne Bazir (Start Again: a prologue) Now in its seventh year, the 2022 Game Devs of Color Expo Online will bring more developer talks, interviews, panels, and games from around the world. The organization's newly granted 501(c)(3) nonprofit status will allow Game Devs of Color Expo to continue raising funds to support its mission of amplifying the creative power held by people of color in games. "Our organizers have delivered a high-quality experience from day one, modeling excellence for the games industry year after year," said Catt Small, co-founder of Game Devs of Color Expo. "2022 will be even more phenomenal. We are excited to bring our international audience an exciting half-week of creativity, connections, and conversations."