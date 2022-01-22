Game Music Festival Bring Ori & Cuphead To London In March

The Game Music Festival has got an interesting lineup for 2022 as they'll feature the music of Cuphead and both of the Ori titles. The event will be taking place from March 5th-6th 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall London, with the second night culminating with a 160 piece Philharmonic Orchestra for the Ori soundtracks and a Big Jazz Band for the Cuphead tunes. Prior to that, the festival will have several events and workshops that should be of great interest to anyone currently composing or looking to make music for video games on multiple levels. Here's some additional info on what to expect as the concerts will be live online with a ticket purchase.

On Saturday the 5th March, the GMF 2022 educational programme will host masterclass workshops and other sessions, where participants will be able to see behind the scenes learning how audio is created for games, improve their skills and learn many tips and tricks from sound designers and the composers themselves.

"The Jazz of Cuphead" will start the performances with music from the unmistakeably stylish title interpreted by a seasoned big band. Full of the early styles of jazz mixed with ragtime music, Cuphead swiftly transports the listener to a world inspired by Duke Ellington and Count Basie, but always with a twist. Cuphead has won a well-deserved BAFTA Games Award for Best Music with composer Kristofer Maddigan joining the audience to see his score brought to life by the Bartosz Pernal Orchestra.

Lauded by critics and millions of fans worldwide upon release, Ori and the Will of the Wisps features an unforgettable score by multi-BAFTA nominated and Ivor Novello winning composer, Gareth Coker. Entitled "The Symphony Of The Spirits" and performed by the Philharmonia Orchestra and Hertfordshire Chorus who recorded the game soundtrack originally, the second concert of the day will take the audience on a journey through Ori's world as never before.