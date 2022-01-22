Gameforge Announces New Sci-Fi Rogue-Like Title Trigon: Space Story

Gameforge announced this week they'll be publishing a brand new offline rogue-like sci-fi strategy game being called Trigon: Space Story. The game is being made in partnership with Russian indie studio Sernur.Tech, who have said this one is directly inspired by FTL: Faster Than Light, as Gameforge is taking the first step in working with a wider range of studios. This is part of a greater mission in which they are exploring "opportunities to provide support for exciting new indie projects from across the globe." And this is certainly the case as the team behind Sernur.Tech makes no bones about the idea that they went from essentially manufacturing goat milk-based products in Russia to pursuing their dreams of being game designers. You can check out more about the game below as it will be released on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store sometime in 2022.

Trigon: Space Story places players in the captain's seat of a fully upgradable starship, where they must manage everything from weapon systems and engines to the day-to-day tasks of the ship's crew. The procedurally generated universe offers plenty of scope for exploration over four chapters of the story campaign, with nine sectors each containing 10+ individual systems. With dangerous space anomalies, roving gangs of space pirates, and a complex web of intergalactic politics to navigate, players will need to strategize each approach with myriad factors to consider. Outfit each ship with more than 70 different weapons and play from the perspectives of four highly unique species, each with their own quirks and advantages. The procedurally generated roguelike universe provides a new adventure every run and will force players to truly learn the meaning of "Improvise, Adapt, Overcome." Oh Captain, My Captain: It's your show out there and it's up to you to lead and inspire your crew, make life or death decisions, and craft the most badass ship in the galaxy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Trigon: Space Story – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/xyTuv3yl6Bs)