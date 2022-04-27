Gameloft Announces New Game In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gameloft announced a brand new game today with Disney as the two will be releasing a life sim-adventure called Disney Dreamlight Valley. This game will have you essentially playing as an avatar of yourself who has found yourself in the Dreamlight Valley, where all Disney and Pixar characters live amongst each other. However, a terrible evil has come across the land as hark thorny shrubs have taken over much of the kingdom. It will be up to you to help these iconic characters take back their homes, as you unlock new characters throughout the land and create a home for yourself among them in the process. It's a lovely concept that is appealing to fans old and new as you'll run across modern characters like WALL-E and Stitch, while also encountering old favorites like Merlin and Scrooge McDuck. You can read more about it below along with images, a trailer, and quotes from the parties involved, as this game is slated to come out sometime in 2023.

Arriving in the dream world of Dreamlight Valley, players will embark on an enchanting quest to restore a once-idyllic village now desolate and full of Night Thorns after a mysterious event called The Forgetting. Uncover the mysterious secrets that led you to this new world and explore diverse realms inspired by classic Disney and Pixar worlds, while helping the iconic inhabitants of the town recover their lost memories. In this experience, players will meet and build friendships with beloved characters from Mickey & Friends to Disney's The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Moana to Disney and Pixar's Toy Story and more. Dive in and immerse in a multitude of unique individualized story arcs and enjoy activities with some of the village's most memorable characters, such as whipping up a delectable Disney-themed dishes alongside Remy from Disney and Pixar's Ratatouille inside of your own village restaurant, fishing at the fishing hole with Goofy, or growing vegetables from Wall•E's garden patch. Players will be able to design the Disney and Pixar villages of their dreams across multiple unique biomes, ranging from the snowy mountains of the Frosted Heights to the Peaceful Meadow and beyond – with a wealth of customization options for their avatars, homes, and villages. The game will feature an ever-evolving list of princess-inspired ballgowns, Mickey-adorned streetwear, Frozen-inspired antique kitchen designs, and more.

"Disney Dreamlight Valley will give our fans the opportunity to write their own story and build their ideal Disney and Pixar life within a richly detailed world populated with characters from some of Disney's most iconic stories," said Luigi Priore, V.P., of Disney and Pixar Games. "We are excited to hear feedback from our audience throughout the development of this title as we collaborate with the talented team at Gameloft to bring Disney Dreamlight Valley to life." "Our development team is a big family of Disney and Pixar fans and have poured all of our passion into the development of Disney Dreamlight Valley, especially in the way we depict characters and their story arcs," said Manea Castet, Game Manager of Disney Dreamlight Valley at Gameloft Montreal. "We can't wait for fans to join the Early Access this summer and help us bring this new ever-evolving Disney and Pixar-inspired world to our excited community."