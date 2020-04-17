Gamescom 2020 Will Be Taking Things Online After German Event Ban

The organizers behind Gamescom 2020 have had to make a change of plans due to the impact of the coronavirus in Germany. If you're not already aware, the German government decided to put down a mandate that there would be no public events through the end of August 2020, effectively ending whatever plans Gamescom had for holding their event in Cologne. In response, the event posted the notice below on their website letting fans know they would be looking to do a digital alternative. What's more, the Devcom developer conference will also be held in a digital form, and they will be reimbursing tickets and exhibitor payments made to Koelnmesse.

"The nationwide ban on major events until 31 August announced yesterday by the German government and states has direct consequences for hosting Gamescom 2020 at the Cologne fairgrounds. This means that a business or entertainment area in the previous format will not be possible this year. That does not change the fact that Gamescom will definitely take place digitally. In addition to established formats such as Gamescom: Opening Night Live and Gamescom now, we are currently working intensively on the expansion of these offerings and introducing additional modules. In light of yesterday's decision to suspend all major events until the end of August, the Devcom developer conference will also be held exclusively in digital form. The first concrete information regarding digital Gamescom 2020 will be announced in mid-May. However, the organizers ensure that visitors will receive a refund for already paid tickets and exhibitors will be reimbursed in full for payments made to Koelnmesse. Further information on the handling of ticket and booking refunds will be made available in the coming weeks."

"As the organizer, this decision is as painful for us as for the half-million Gamescom fans who come to Cologne every year to celebrate games together. However, we are looking forward to the digital Gamescom 2020," said Oliver Frese, Managing Director of Koelnmesse GmbH.

"Even though we, unfortunately, will not be able to come together with the games community and industry on-site in Cologne this year, we'll still celebrate the latest games with each other digitally at the end of August. That is why we are working at full speed together with our partners on the further development of Gamescom: Opening Night Live and Gamescom now, and will be presenting new and exciting digital formats. Our goal is clear: this year, Gamescom will once again be 'The Heart of Gaming' for millions of fans throughout the world," said Felix Falk, Managing Director of game – the association of the German games industry.